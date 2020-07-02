Klopp refuses to “champion corridor” from Manchester city
Jurgen Klopp and Josep Guardiola
Mentor “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp commented on the possible “corridor champion” from the players, “Manchester city” before today’s face-to-face match within the 32nd round of the English Premier League.
According to German expert, the team doesn’t need it, but personally he did not consider this a mandatory procedure.
“I’m not sure I had ever something like that. To be honest, I don’t need the “champion’s corridor”. We will go to Manchester for the game and the victory and not to celebrate the event a week ago”, – quotes the 53-year-old Klopp’s Daily Mail.
7 rounds to finish the championship of England “Liverpool” ahead of “my Teams” on 23 points. For “red” title was the first since 1990 and first under the Premier League.