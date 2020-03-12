Klopp rudely told fans “Liverpool”, holding out his hands for handshakes before the match, the Champions League (video)

March 12, 2020

Клопп грубо ответил фанатам "Ливерпуля", протягивающих ему руки для рукопожатий перед матчем ЛЧ (видео)

Клопп грубо ответил фанатам "Ливерпуля", протягивающих ему руки для рукопожатий перед матчем ЛЧ (видео)

Jurgen Klopp

On the eve of the “Enfield” was a dramatic second leg of the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid (2:3).

Before entering the field, the head coach of Liverpool Jurgen Klopp, remembering about the ban on handshakes due to the coronavirus that erupted in address fans of Liverpool who were drawn to his hand for a handshake, angry tirade.

We will remind that from-for epidemics of coronavirus UEFA has banned handshakes.

