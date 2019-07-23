Knee-deep in water: some parts of new York flooded after rain. VIDEO
On Monday evening, July 22, in new York city was hit by heavy rain, flooding the streets in Brooklyn and Staten island, and having tumbled down trees in the suburbs.
Soon after 18 hours, the storm came into the city, hit heavy torrential rains after two days of extreme temperature of 90 degrees (+or 32.2 Celsius).
The power of the rain can be seen on video and photos in social networks.
For example, in one video a woman in Brooklyn crossing the street, flooded knee-deep with water.
Woman hiding under an umbrella, crossing the street Wallabout Street and Throop Avenue when on the flooded streets swam with garbage bags, and the sky is lightning.
On another photo the water reaches the middle of the tires.
The speaker of the city Council Corey Johnson reported on several areas of the city affected by the floods.
According to Johnson, in Queens particularly hard, flooding affected intersections, including the long island Expressway and the Boulevard Francis Lewis, the Expressway Brooklyn-Queens and Metropolitan Avenue and the ClearView Expressway at Northern Boulevard.
In Brooklyn intersections experienced flooding included Brooklyn Avenue and Park place, Wallabout street and the corpse of the Avenue, and Fourth Avenue and Carroll street, he added.
The people of new Jersey reported that in a number of cities fallen trees and there was an irregular supply of electricity, according to NJ.com.
According to the report, cities in counties of ocean, middlesex, Union, Camden, and Monmouth have suffered from the power outage and cut down trees.
According to the newspaper, some 300,000 customers in the state were without electricity.