Knee on the neck: in the US raging protests after the death of a man due to police brutality
Brutal arrest of a 46-year-old George Floyd, a black resident of Minneapolis, was led to his death — police officer was choking a detainee with his knee. The FBI has opened an investigation into the police action, four police officers were dismissed, but hundreds of protesters took to the streets, writes the BBC.
Reacting to the news, hundreds of people staged in the Minneapolis protests against police violence and racial inequality. They marched to the police station. Some protesters painted graffiti on police cars and threw stones at the police station.
Police used flash grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Died George Floyd?
26 may, Monday, the police stopped the car of Floyd. In a statement, law enforcement officers said he resisted arrest and he was handcuffed. Witnesses to this yet. The officers worked body camera, but their records were seized for investigations.
Video published on the Internet begins with the moment in which a white police officer applies the choke, stepping knee on the neck of the detainee.
Around the scene, gathered passers-by who called the police to stop smothering Floyd and measure his pulse.
Made by one of the observers record shows that lying on the ground, Floyd said: “I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!” and asked: “don’t kill me.”
At the end of the video Floyd, which is not moving, put on a stretcher and taken away in the ambulance.
The police in Minnesota said that he died as a result of “unfortunate medical event” when interacting with police.
Four police officers involved in the arrest were dismissed. The mayor of Minneapolis supported the decision and apologized to the family of Floyd and all black residents of the city.
But only one dismissal case to the police may not be over. The FBI opened an investigation of police actions during the arrest.
The incident recalled the case of African American Eric Garner who was killed during arrest in 2014. The Garner used a choke hold, and he also repeated many times that suffocating.
The phrase “I can’t breathe” became the slogan of the activists who are protesting against police violence against the black population of the USA.
The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey wrote on Twitter that the dismissal of employees is the right decision. Earlier, during a press conference, he called the incident a complete and utter disgrace.
“It was wrong on all counts, said Frey. To be black in America should not mean a death sentence.”
This is not the first recent case of police brutality against African Americans by the police.
Recently, General attention was attracted by an incident in Maryland where an officer shot someone right in the patrol car.
Choke using the knee is one of the lawful methods of detention of the police of Minneapolis. May 27, her boss Medaria of Arredondo stated that “methods of restraint” will be revised. The FBI from the comments so far refused.
Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota, called for a full and thorough independent investigation.
“Justice against this man and his family, justice in the name of our society and our country must prevail”, — reads the statement of the Senator.
The phrase “I can’t breathe” became a national slogan of the fight against police brutality after the death in 2014 of Eric garner.
He was not armed, and 11 times repeated this sentence, when the police held him, stopping on suspicion of illegal sales of cigarettes. And that was the last words garner said when police in a suffocating grip.
Later, the city medical examiner ruled that this seizure was one of the reasons for the death of garner.
A police officer in new York who participated in the arrest of garner, which resulted in the death of the suspect, was dismissed from service more than five years later, in August 2019.
