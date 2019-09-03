“Knitted Anaconda” Kirkorov made fun of a ridiculous appearance (photo)
Pop king of Russian pop Philip Kirkorov had the reputation of a real fashionista in a stellar coterie of habit to constantly change clothes and often choose clothes screaming colours. At the same time, far from show-business man apparel artist seem absurd and tasteless, writes the edition “Days.ru”.
The newspaper reminds that the singer did not deny the fact that crazy things. Trendy and expensive clothes artist buys tons of it. In a country mansion of Philip Kirkorov dressing room is 450 metres away. There is also a separate room for accessories and footwear — of her being the lead singer of a warehouse — about five thousand couples.
“I am a Shopaholic. It started a long time ago. Don’t know how to get rid of. I told myself that this profession requires that you are unable to appear in the same two times,” — said Kirkorov in an interview.
The outfits the stars are not cheap. Philip once showed TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak jackets which are worth a fortune: cotton from the Japanese brand Undercover for 179 800 rubles, and hand-embroidered by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana worth 20 and 50 thousand euros.
But, again, ordinary people vivid images of Philip Kirkorov abused. Apparently, don’t understand doctors, teachers and police in the fashionable novelties, and what could we, if one coat of the king of pop is at best as four salaries. Ordinary citizens such as outfits even in the hands not kept. It happened with the last picture that the singer has published in his account.
“A man wearing a Soviet carpet”, “Lord, what’s with the getup?”, “It will be interesting to see him in his NORMAL MALE clothes”, “Knitted Anaconda,” “Patchwork, Phil, And dad again in the carpet”, “crazy town”, “Long bearded woman kidnapped the children,” make fun of Philip Kirkorov users in the Network.
As previously reported “FACTS”, recently Philip was in another scandal in Sochi: a disgruntled celebrity swore at organizers of the contest “New wave”. Leaked scandalous video, which the “king of Russian pop” warned the organizers that he will not rehearse anything on the stage will not occur.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter