Knives and sex crimes: schools in new York hit record level of violence
In the schools of the city of new York in the 2018-2019 school year, there was the most “violent and disruptive incidents” associated with aggressive behavior of students in the state of new York. This city accounts for more than half of all cases of school violence in the state, including assaults, sex crimes and the threat of mining.
This is stated in the report published on 13 August by the controller of the education system of the state of new York Tom DiNapoli, says the New York Post.
The data indicate that in the schools of new York city occurred on 17 991 incident (56%) of the 32 084 that took place across the state.
This data is even more shocking when you consider that the number of pupils of schools of the city of new York is less than half of the total number of students in the state. In 1 817 city schools study 1.1 million students, accounting for 40% of the 2.7 million students in the state.
“To learn effectively, students must feel safe. Unfortunately, many students and teachers are faced with violent and disruptive activities on a regular basis,” said DiNapoli.
In the schools of new York city students in the past year confiscated more than 1,600 knives, which is the highest figure for the last five years, and this is significantly higher than 873 knife seized in 2015.
A study conducted by DiNapoli shows that in the schools of new York, have registered the highest overall rates of violent incidents over the last school year 16.9 per incident per 1,000 students. In all other districts the figure below. From the city of new York should capital district, where there were 12 violent incidents per 1,000 students.
The school shares the violent incidents into categories, including murder, assault, gun possession, sex crimes and the threat of mining.
In the schools of new York city experienced the most sexual crimes compared to other districts in the state and 3.3 per 1000 students. This is three times higher than in the Mohawk valley, the County runner-up, is 1.1 per 1000 people.
The level of school attacks in the city of new York also registered a high of 8.3 assaults per 1,000 students.
However, the city experienced the lowest in the state, the number of incidents related to alcohol and drugs, and 1.9 cases per 1,000 students.
Fourth of all public and Charter schools in the state, around 1210 of the agencies stated that in the last academic year they have not recorded a single violent incident.
In the city of new York such schools was only 8.3%. The most prosperous turned out to be schools of long island — 47,2% of them said the lack of such incidents in the past year.