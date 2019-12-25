Knocked out by Wilder recognized as the best in professional Boxing in 2019 (video)
Deontay Wilder
Authoritative edition The Ring, the best knockout of the year recognized the one that happened in the fight Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz, reported on the official website of the magazine.
American knocked out the Cuban in the 7th round and defended his title of world champion in a super heavyweight under version WBC.
In addition, it was determined the best boxer of the year. They became Mexican Saul Alvarez, nicknamed Canelo – “Red”.
Saul Alvarez
Event of the year was the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz.
By the way, the 3rd round of the first fight between these boxers recognized by the round of the year.
The fight of the year is recognized as the fight, held in the Japanese Prefecture as part of the final of the second season of the world Boxing series (WBSS) in the easiest weight between the champion of the IBF, Japanese Naoya Inoue and winner of the “super” WBA title, the Filipino Nonito Donauraum. In the end, the winner was Japanese.
Recall, for 2018 the best boxer was recognized Oleksandr Usyk.