Knocking heels on the floor, will help to strengthen health
This theory originates in the period of the Soviet Union. It was at this time academician Alexander Mikulin, author of “Active aging”, proposed to use the method of knocking his heels on the floor to improve the functioning of the body.
The essence of this technique requires propping herself up on tiptoes, 1-2 cm, then sharply down on the heels. Such repetitions must be done 30 times, at least 4-5 times a day. The advantage of this exercise becomes apparent especially for people with limited physical activity. By the way, to go very high — not recommended, that would not hurt ankles.
Easy banging the heel on the floor will help to ensure the tide activity man all day, will improve blood circulation, prevent the development of many problems with the lower extremities.
During the Soviet era for the treatment of many diseases professionals often use simple methods, some of them practiced so far. These methods are aimed at maintaining health and strengthening the body.
Proposed by the academician of the method of knocking with his heels, as a kind of fibrogenetic can be used for prevention activities for patients with cardiovascular disorders and for the prevention of thrombosis and other problems with the musculoskeletal.