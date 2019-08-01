Know something? Finland tightens rules of drawing the Russians Schengen visas

From 1 September 2019 Finland tightens document requirements for a Schengen visa to citizens of Russia.

According to Russian mass media, mandatory from the Russians will require to attach to your application for a visa, the documents confirming the hotel reservation, ticketing, and the availability of funds.

Actually, this is standard requirements for a Schengen visa, however, as the resource “first. Well, almost”, earlier in the visa application centre of Finland in Russia, such documents are not required, by requesting them in exceptional cases.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the EU has stopped negotiations with Russia on visa facilitation in March 2014. This decision was taken because of the aggression of Russia against Ukraine and the occupation of its territories.

