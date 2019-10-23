Know the languages and to see ‘Jeeves and Wooster’: a rich family from Russia is looking for a Butler
Wealthy family of immigrants from Russia looking to visit Butler. Promise to pay three times more than Buckingham Palace, from four to six thousand euros a month. This writes Meduza.
The applicant is obliged to reside in London. Will work in France, Italy, UK and Russia. While the English Comedy series “Jeeves and Wooster”. The candidate must see the show to understand what to expect from Butler.
Butler needs to speak at least three languages: Russian, English and French, to know where to dine in London and the South of France, as well as to understand the technology, geography, movies, and TV shows. It is expected that the employee will be able to resolve problems that may arise in school, shop or beauty salon.
On the penultimate place in the ad put the care and ability to get along with children. At the last stated requirements to the signs of the zodiac. Preference will be given to Sagittarius, Virgo, Aquarius, Capricorn and Leos.