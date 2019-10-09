Know, what hospital was transferred Zavorotnyuk
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who a few days ago was discharged from a private Moscow hospital, went to another medical center.
According to the Telegram-channel Mash, car crash treated in a rehabilitation clinic, where restore critically ill patients.
As you know, the actress previously developed paresis of the right side of the body. She has a paralyzed right arm and the actress even can not move independently, that is why it was taken out after discharge on a gurney.
The channel sources told that the recovery Zavorotnyuk conduct classes in the hall of the occupational therapy and arrange special water treatment.
Doctors seem to fear a decline, as the centre is on duty around the clock the carriage of an emergency.
It is noted that the family of the actress does not leave her even for a minute, constantly replace each other.
Earlier, the witness statements Zavorotnyuk told how has changed the appearance of the actress.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter