Know, what hospital was transferred Zavorotnyuk

| October 9, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Стало известно, в какую больницу перевели Заворотнюк

Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who a few days ago was discharged from a private Moscow hospital, went to another medical center.

According to the Telegram-channel Mash, car crash treated in a rehabilitation clinic, where restore critically ill patients.

As you know, the actress previously developed paresis of the right side of the body. She has a paralyzed right arm and the actress even can not move independently, that is why it was taken out after discharge on a gurney.

The channel sources told that the recovery Zavorotnyuk conduct classes in the hall of the occupational therapy and arrange special water treatment.

Doctors seem to fear a decline, as the centre is on duty around the clock the carriage of an emergency.

It is noted that the family of the actress does not leave her even for a minute, constantly replace each other.

Earlier, the witness statements Zavorotnyuk told how has changed the appearance of the actress.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr