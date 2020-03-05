‘Know your place, rook’: how our immigrants are having a hazing compatriots in the United States
The author of the blog “American Mary” told the story of one of the Builder-immigrant, which could only happen with our people.
Hereinafter in the first person.
We sat recently in the yard with our neighbour, a Builder, is he an immigrant from Ukraine.
He arrived in the United States to start life with a clean slate. His wife left no children, the home did not hold. Decided to try my luck and went for the American dream.
When emigrate – it is psychologically very difficult. You’re everywhere all is a stranger, around all other people or places don’t know no customs. And the language did not really know. Says: “Thought I would break down and return to it, so it was hard.” The first time, found a room and worked as a loader. Woke up in the morning, came out of the hole, worked, climbed back up and so it was day after day.
Howl of anguish, he found some forum, where there were immigrants, and met there with a guy. Got to talking, he told me that he is a Builder and knows how to do repairs. The guy was delighted, immediately said have a job, because he’s got a team of builders and they do repairs. The neighbor says he does not believe his good fortune.
At the meeting it became clear that his companion – a man 45-50 years old, also immigrant in America for more than 20 years. Welcome it took to meet my companions, and they began to work. About the salary even once not talking.
When it came time to get paid for the work, he turned to the man, they say, is something. He was silent, but then they had a pleasant conversation, like, heart to heart. Male long and detailed asked, how long has he been in America, whether his wife and children, why are they not with him, about my parents… it Seemed just a conversation.
In the end, the man said it will get $10 per hour. By the standards of the United States, is very small, it is less than the minimum hourly wage. In response to the questions of the neighbor, “Why so few?” the man said, “Well, what do you want? A couple of months in the States, and already want to live like a normal person? Not knowing the language or anything? Remember one thing, if you’re less than 5 years in America – you, as a Tajik in Moscow, can only rely on the hard dirty work and very little money.”
The neighbor objected and said that he has extensive experience in construction and repairs, and he does not want and will not work as a waiter. The man replied, “You can go finish the palaces, but I’m going to pay $ 10 per hour. Because when I came here, it was hard for me, and I survived. And you’re here and life never smelled. I’ve been here for 20 years. I survived… And why you should be easy? You should know your place, rookie.”
That is, after the word “greenie”, I realized that reminds me of this situation – the bullying in the army. When “Santa” purposely complicate and worsen the lives of the new soldiers simply because they were too hard.
I have heard similar stories but never thought I could be right. Thought it was a horror for immigrants, invented for the embellishment of their achievements. But it turned out that no, it’s the truth.
And our neighbour did: walked away from this man and continued to work as a loader for some time, sitting on forum and talking. There he found guys who also had difficult in coming to America. Also began to study English. And they are these guys organized his team, and also began to bomb construction and repair. At first it was difficult, until the children are well trained, but he was not discouraged. It really was the makings of a leader – a real leader – not one who commands all and does nothing, and the one who stands by and does along with all, showing everyone how it’s done. And it brought them success – they all now make good money.
The moral of the story is that emigration is very hard. And many of our compatriots who, in theory, should help each other (as is common in other diasporas, where all each other), may on the contrary complicate your path.
bookmark