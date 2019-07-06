Knowing this, you cease to pour the rice water! The facility, which has no analogues
Ancient Chinese recipes — a real storehouse of valuable recommendations for your health. Time tested knowledge have magic powers and help in cases where the usual remedies do not affect the situation. China is famous for its love of rice. And no wonder this product is in such high esteem by the Chinese.
Properly cooked rice is a very healthy food for the body, which contributes to the coordinated work of all systems of life provides the body with essential nutrients and even prolongs life!
When you eat rice, your body gets rid of toxins — this food has a wonderful ability to remove harmful compounds very beneficial for the stomach and intestines. But even more valuable product than rice is rice water…
Useful properties of rice water
If you never heard about the wonderful properties of rice water, now you will discover a new path to a healthier life! Perfect body, energy, vitality and healthy skin associates of those people who drink the rice water.
Rice water nourishes the body with complex carbohydrates, cures gastritis,regulates blood pressure, prevents the development of cancer. Known for its unique cosmetic properties of rice water: wash with her, tightens pores, evens the complexion, rids oily skin of Shine.
Than one generation of Soviet babies grew up in the rice water in times of shortage, when selling was absent infant formula, parents fed the kids this miracle water. And while such unpleasant diseases such as dysbiosis and dermatitis, were rare!
To make rice water is very simple: bring to boil not a very large amount of rice in water. For example, a tablespoon of rice in a glass of water would be sufficient. Let the broth become turbid. Drink water in the form of heat, 2 times a day one glass, use this remedy morning and evening. Chinese recipes are unconditionally! After a week of such treatments, you will feel better…
To become healthier, you need to approach to their way of life. Don’t miss the opportunity to benefit from precious Chinese recipe to improve your health!