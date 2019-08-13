Known awards winners Teen Choice Awards 2019
In the beach city of HERMOSA beach (California) held its annual award Teen Choice Awards — it was traditionally awarded to the brightest representatives of film, television, music and social networking, which can be called idols of today’s youth. The winners in each category were chosen via online voting, which was open to the fans of the stars.
The ceremony Teen Choice Awards 2019 became the star of the show “pretty little liars” (Pretty Little Liars) Lucy Hale YouTube and blogger David Dobrik, which this award he won his first major awards — the “Star of the Internet.” More awards this time received superhero film Marvel’s “Avengers: Finale” (Avengers: Endgame), as well as all the actors that had to do with him.
So, “the Avengers: Finale” was named best action movie and played it, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson for the second year in a row received the title of “Best actor” and “Best actress” respectively. Johansson at the award this time does not appear, but Downey Jr. has personally risen over the award on stage. By the way, last year’s award the previous part of “the Avengers” was also among the favorites.
Special awards at prize was awarded to Taylor swift — she became an “Icon of the year”. It is noteworthy that this year this category was introduced for the first time. Taylor was handed a surf Board with a picture of her Pets, which were especially touched by a star. From the stage she gave to all of his fans are teenagers useful advice.
When I was a teenager, I would like to know one thing: mistakes are inevitable. However, making mistakes is normal. It will happen to each of you, so you just have to be ready to take the shot
said swift.
Taking the award for “Best summer group”, the Jonas brothers also recalled their early years and the challenges they had to face at this time. So, the eldest of the musical trio, Kevin, remembered how peers taunted him in high school because of his hairstyle.
I started to hate school, my hair, hating myself. However, in the same period I went to my first audition. Surprisingly, but then they took me because they first liked my hair,
— said Kevin.
In between the awarding of honours all guests of the awards were entertained by singers and musical groups, especially popular among young people. So, the crowd with his hits this evening brought R&B-pop singer Mabel Ryan tedder from the group OneRepublic, and many others.
A list of the major winners of Teen Choice Awards 2019
Film and television
Best action movie: “the Avengers: Finale”.
Best actor in an action movie: Robert Downey Jr., “the Avengers: Finale”.
Best actress action movie: Scarlett Johansson “the Avengers: Finale”.
Best fantasy movie: “Aladdin”.
Best actor in a fantasy movie: will Smith, “Aladdin.”
Best actress fantasy-the movie: Naomi Scott, “Aladdin.”
Best drama: “After”.
Best drama actor: Hiro Fiennes-Tiffin, “After”.
Best dramatic actress: Josephine Langford, “After.”
Best Comedy film: “Crazy rich Asians”.
Best actor in a Comedy film: Noi Centineo, “the Perfect date”.
Best actress Comedy: Laura Marano, “the Perfect date”.
Choice Summer: Best film: “spider-Man: Away from home”.
Choice Summer: Best actor: Tom Holland, “spider-Man: Away from home”.
Choice Summer: Best actress: Zendaya, “spider-Man: Away from home”.
Best drama series: “Riverdale”.
Best actor in a drama series: Cole Sprous, “Riverdale”.
Best actress in a drama series: Lily Reinhart, “Riverdale”.
The best sci-Fi series “the Twilight hunter”.
Best actor sci-Fi series: Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”.
Best actress science fiction series: Katherine McNamara, “the shadowhunters”.
Best action series: “Secret agent MacGyver”.
Best Comedy series: “the big Bang Theory”.
Best reality show: “America’s got talent.”
Best series of the past: “Friends.”
Best summer TV show: “a Very strange case.”
Music
Best performer: Shawn Mendes.
Best performer: Lauren Kuragi.
Best group: Why Don’t We.
Best R&B/Hip-Hop-artist: Cardi B.
Best rock band: Panic! At the Disco.
Best song — female vocals: Lauren Kuragi, Expectations.
Best song — male vocals: Louis Tomlinson, Two of Us.
Best collaboration: BTS (feat. Halsey), Boy With Luv.
Best summer song: Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello, Senorita.
The best summer performer: Halsey.
Best summer artist: Shawn Mendes.
Best summer group: “the Jonas Brothers”.
Best pop song: Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next.
Best dance song: Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix).
Best song Latino: CNCO, Pretend.
Best R&B/Hip-Hop song: Nas X Lil (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), Old Town Road (Remix).
Best rock song: Panic! At the Disco, Hey Look Ma, I Made It.
Best song from the film: Zayn & Zhavia Ward, A Whole New World, “Aladdin”(final credits).
Best new artist: Billy Iles.