Known illegal marijuana shop, which the authorities constantly tried to close, won the license (PHOTO)

City officials spent the summer trying to barricade the entrances to the four illegal shops, cannabis CAFE network. And that the chain stores won the provincial lottery, which was awarded 42 licenses for the retail sale of marijuana.

At the CAFE confirmed that one of their stores, which is located on Harbord street, was randomly selected in the lottery held by the Commission on alcohol and gambling Ontario. On the website of the Commission CAFE is also listed among the winners.

The province issued its first 25 licenses in Ontario (5 of them in Toronto) for the retail sale of cannabis in January after thousands of people filed applications for participation in the first lottery. These stores had to withstand a fairly rigorous schedule. Despite the large fines, only one store opened in the first day of permitted sales in Toronto.

Now the winners have five working days to submit a letter of credit in the amount of $50,000, to confirm the presence of commercial areas and to provide $10,000 in non-refundable fees for applying.

Despite numerous attempts over the summer to barricade the entrances to the shops CAFE, the next day, they functioned normally.

The police said that they had seen CAFE among lottery winners, but still worry about what they do not because the lottery is only one step from a chain of pretty slonovaya points.