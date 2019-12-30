Knows the size of the feet of the stars of the first echelon: as a Ukrainian in the US makes shoes for world celebrities
For nearly a century, synonymous with holiday new York is the main new idea the Rockettes Show, and if we are talking about the corps de ballet of synchronised swimming-paddles, it means — and about the shoes. He stated this in the video “voice of America”.
And if it is about shoes, it’s about Sam. In the heart of the theatre district of Manhattan is an inconspicuous tiny hut of Uncle Sam. But theatre all roads lead to it, hut this — Shoe shop, and Sam — her 72-year-old owner.
At the age of 7 years as a little boy living in Odessa, Sam Smolyar was looking for what he will be like — danced and, as the grandson of a cobbler, he glued his first pair of shoes.
“I made them from paper and cardboard. Then still used the flour glue. They looked good. When I shod them, did the 5 steps, they went,” recalls Sam.
In a Shoe factory Sam learned the trade, which in 1975 will take with me to new York. There he combined his two passions and opened a workshop of special shoes. First one in the theatre gave him the shoes to repair, then another, and later found out about an incredible craftsman. And now, when everywhere Shoe business goes into the category of endangered, Sam no end of customers. With him at the same time operates 16 Broadway theaters.
“I feel that people need and rarely wrong,” says Sam.
Unchanged and the main customer for 30 years remains the Rockettes Show. From November to January during the Christmas performances Sam happily goes on almost non-stop operation.
“It is a pride for me because it is the pride of new York pride of the United States. Today to find this team almost impossible, even Mulan Rouge don’t really have that,” says Sam.
This shows the cycle of the thousand plus pairs of shoes, 40 dancers in the two formulations and seven shifts of pairs of shoes for the play, which give more and 4 times a day. Replacement soles, so as not to slip, and heels, straps, buckles… Sam’s no one ever here in eyes did not see, but his name known to all. Because Sam is here — ambulance.
“If we run out from the stage and something is wrong with our shoes, we immediately report it to the dresser, he immediately sends our shoes to Sam, because until the next show literally an hour so we could again go on stage and dance for a global audience,” says dancer Lauren Renk.
But Sam can not only make repair shoes, few racquets knows that because of him tap dancing sounds so loud. On the sole of each Shoe Sam secures transmitor — a microphone that transmits sound and makes it louder.
But the Director and the main choreographer of the Rockettes Show Julie Brannon, which itself started as a racket, remembers everything. As first in pain, trying to enhance the sound, and pulled the wires out of the Shoe on the foot and back, until Sam came up with to hide a wireless microphone in the heel.
“We didn’t have live MICS we just had tap shoes and we stomped them out loud,” recalls Julie.
Sam stores information about all their customers, and it’s not only the racket, he has wooden blocks, created on the leg, cher, Harrison Ford, Barbara Streisand, Dustin Hoffman, Britney Spears, Madonna, Baryshnikov and many others.
“When Baryshnikov came to the fitting, that was not exactly friendly, after all, the star of the world, he was afraid to talk to me in Russian, but when I gave him the shoes and he tried on, the attitude has changed dramatically. I asked him for a photo for my hall, but I was told that he doesn’t give no autograph, no photo, nothing. But when he tried on these shoes, everything changed, and he eventually sent me a picture,” recalls Sam.
His picture with a warm autograph sent Sam and Sarah Jessica Parker, because he also put his hand to shoes after the famous TV series, has become a religion for many women.
“Everything was just, their shoes in the TV series “Sex and the city,” you can do this, so they fell and stumbled over,” says Sam.
Usually one look at the shoes it is enough to determine where big, and where too tight. But to heaven he looks not less than the shoes.
“To the sky I always look as soon as I Wake up, I try to watch. I’m not asking anything from God, I just thank him for everything I have,” says Sam.