KOBOLEV announced the opening of the market of gas for the population
The head of Naftogaz believes that the time has come to open the gas market to competition so that people received the best service and access to lucrative offers
The opening of the market of gas for the population will allow providers to offer payment for gas uniform parts during the year, bonuses for effective consumption, batch services gas electricity energy + energy audit + energy efficiency. About this in Facebook wrote the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukraine Andriy KOBOLEV.
According to him, ended last week, the campaign “Gas supply” for household customers has confirmed that the demand for new, more flexible products are not only at commercial customers. “Household consumers are also waiting for them and ready to try when there is an obvious benefit”, — said the Korolev.
He noted that for the month of the promo offer Naftogaz used by more than 55 000 Ukrainian families. The volume of gas purchased exceeded 67 million cubic meters. “This is the first attempt of withdrawal of the consumer gas market new products and opportunities. And we are pleased with the outcome,” — said KOBOLEV.
He also added that such products the company has the opportunity to fix the price for subscription is only the first of them.
Kobolyev believes that when the market opens, suppliers will be able to offer to pay for gas uniform parts during the year, bonuses for effective consumption, batch services gas electricity energy + energy audit + energy efficiency.
According to the head of Naftogaz, it’s time to open the gas market to people to get the best service, access to profitable and convenient offers.
“Gas is a commodity, like mobile phones, Internet, or wire service. The competition will bring to consumers more benefits than manual state regulation,” — said KOBOLEV.