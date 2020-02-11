KOBOLEV announced the terms of gas deliveries by Russian companies
Russian companies can supply gas to Ukraine, said the head of the Board of “Naftogaz” Andrey Kobelev.
He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.
KOBOLEV reported that in the framework of the existing Ukrainian regulation some company from the Russian side, for example, “Gazprom” can come to the operator GTS and say that he wants to book capacity for entry to Ukraine with the delivery of some Ukrainian companies.
“Under the current regulation, if they fulfill all the requirements on financial guarantees to ensure, the operator is no reason to say no. Unless some other solution of the political, law enforcement or the national security Council that forbid it to do. A window into this moment in time remains open,” he said.
To the question about whether there is now any stops to supply gas from Russia to Ukraine, the head of the Board said, “at least, I about such stoppers are now unknown”.