“Kobzon similar”: the network has made fun of a monument to the leader of “DNR” Zakharchenko

| August 18, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

«На Кобзона похож»: в сети высмеяли памятник главарю «ДНР» Захарченко

The monument to the leader “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko has caused a wave of negativity even supporters of the “Republic.”

It is reported by the Censor.With reference to “the Island”.

Earlier it was reported that occupation authorities decided to create on the spot death of the leader “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko large-scale memorial.

Today in social networks in a number of publics was published photo of the monument Zakharchenko signed “Soon in Donetsk”.

The reaction of the separatist groups was immediate: “nothing like!”, “Horror!”, “In the hands he must have chicken legs” “What you and Dad did?”, “Sculptor on the soap!”, “I understand, monument, Sasha made the Ukrainian DRG?”, “This is the former Lenin?”, “At the Mr bean look like. Zach was the other”, “Kobzon similar”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.