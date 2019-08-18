“Kobzon similar”: the network has made fun of a monument to the leader of “DNR” Zakharchenko
The monument to the leader “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko has caused a wave of negativity even supporters of the “Republic.”
It is reported by the Censor.With reference to “the Island”.
Earlier it was reported that occupation authorities decided to create on the spot death of the leader “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko large-scale memorial.
Today in social networks in a number of publics was published photo of the monument Zakharchenko signed “Soon in Donetsk”.
The reaction of the separatist groups was immediate: “nothing like!”, “Horror!”, “In the hands he must have chicken legs” “What you and Dad did?”, “Sculptor on the soap!”, “I understand, monument, Sasha made the Ukrainian DRG?”, “This is the former Lenin?”, “At the Mr bean look like. Zach was the other”, “Kobzon similar”.