Koenigsegg showed its history in five minutes
The company Koenigsegg turned a look at the automotive industry turned on its head.
With the characteristics of hypercar, One: 1, which boasts a magical mix of power and weight equal to one horsepower per kilogram, and the new Jesko, seeking to speed of 300 miles per hour, the Swedish car manufacturer continues to expand the boundaries of performance.
In the video, which appeared on the YouTube channel Cars Evolution shows the history of the brand from the very beginning, as well as all models of the brand. It should be noted that Koenigsegg started small and worked to become a respected manufacturer of hypercars as it is today.
The model, who presented Koenigsegg blew up the record books since the beginning. First was certified by the engine of the first car Koenigsegg, CC8S,as the most powerful ever installed on the production cars (at the time). Developed by Koenigsegg, a 4.7-liter V8 with a supercharger have impact in 655 horsepower.
It was incredible the numbers in 2002. For comparison, the naturally aspirated V8 in the hardcore Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale produced just over 400 HP (298 kW).
The Swedish company broke its own record two years later with CCR power 806 HP, which got two Rotrex supercharger to a V8 CC8S. Koenigsegg Automotive in 2005 he set another record for the fastest car in the world with its CCR 240 miles per hour, toppling the famous McLaren F1. The record was set on the Nardo ring road with a length of 7.8 miles (12.5 km). It is possible that the direct Koenigsegg developed Yuy higher on more direct.
In 2008, Koenigsegg has set another record with the new CCX, which was dispersed to 300 km/h for 29.2 seconds. The next big record for Koenigsegg came in 2017 when the Agera RS has received the title of the fastest production car. He broke the previous record of 431 km/h set by Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, with an average speed of 447 km/h and a maximum speed of 458 km/h.
With a history filled with such success, it is not surprising that Koenigsegg knows the recipe of the speed world record.