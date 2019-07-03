Kohl came to the people: live with the son of Lukashenka caused a stir in the network
In the network appeared the new video from 14-year-old son of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Nicholas.
The author of the video notes that Kohl was first shot at close range. Video Lukashenka Junior shakes hands with the man and communicate with him.
Nikolai Lukashenko was released in the people pic.twitter.com/xsHBWnt1ux
— RB of a brain (@belamova) on 3 July 2019.
“I am your voice at all for the first time you hear,” he says.
“Gone out,” — commented on the roller in a Telegram-“Belarus of the brain.”
The author of the video obviously referring to Nikolai Lukashenko, wrote: “he said He will not be President”.
Network users pointed to “flaws” in the security services of Belarus: “Dad is now forced vaccinations proctologist to do”, “In “you” calls. Strangely, that did not kiss the hand”, “Protection overlooked? Oh will be fired…”.
At the same time, some readers pointed out that regardless of the relationship to “life” the President of Belarus is unlikely to carry a negative attitude to his son: “nick is a normal guy like”, “Like I badly did not belong to our President, and If I have as yet no claims as to hate a person for the reason that he is the son of the dictator, very stupid!”, “Will be king?”, “I like Kohl is such a handsome boy, and what his childhood was unhappy, strange, do not want anyone else”, “it’s better to be President. And the sooner the better. While the young and progressive.”
Thus readers are advised not to forget who is the heir to Alexander Lukashenko: “On Tremaine gataga chalaveka s budzetu Piso not AZN mlen dalara. Rapagnani Parlyament, Paltalk. , summer, stanchezza”.
But in General, users seemed to like the first candid communication Nicholas with the press. Moreover, Kolya Lukashenka enjoys the attention of girls-teenagers, already dubbed him “the Belarusian Prince William”. The guy even formed in social networks is a real fan club; the young man try to find yourself Instagram, with the promotion would be problems definitely arose. Besides, the young man has an artistic gift: he performs in a theatrical production, playing the piano and, following the Pope’s example, sports.
Recall that If there are two brothers: the 43-year-old Victor and 39-year-old Dmitry. Senior assistant to the President for national security Affairs and member of the security Council, the middle — head of the presidential sports club.
As previously reported “FACTS”, nick, as far as we can judge, does not want to go into politics, and especially to occupy the highest post. So, while interacting with cadets of the Military Academy in Minsk the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko unexpectedly spoke about his own political future. The President admitted that “ate” the authorities for the quarter of a century, which takes the highest position and think about who could replace him. In this regard, the politician suddenly called as his successor, who would like to see in the presidential chair, his beloved youngest son, 14-year-old Kohl. However, complains Alexander G., a young man while engaged in public Affairs may not want. — talked about this and he and his father. Later, the young man himself confirmed his words. “To be honest, I don’t really want to be President because it will be a very difficult life. Not sure I’m ready for it”, — told Lukashenka Junior three years ago.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter