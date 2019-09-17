Kokorin and Mamaev got out of prison: the first shots for freedom (video)
On the morning of Tuesday, September 17, the controversial star of Russian football Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev (and younger brother Kokorin — Cyril), who in October last year became involved in two fights in the center of Moscow, was released from the penal colony № 4 of the town of Alekseyevka in Belgorod region on parole. The fourth defendant in the case, each players Alexander Protasowicki until he got PAROLE.
By the way, the gates of the prison his family was met by the wife of Alexander Kokorin Daria, Svetlana’s mother, stepfather and brothers Komarinyh Kirill Loginov, who on his black Mercedes managed to collide with the leg of the journalist Life News. Arrived the ambulance doctor said that the nature of the damage are still unclear and need to do an x-ray. The police did not detain the driver.
The same “Mercedes” stepfather Komarinyh the building of the colony
Brothers Kokorina
Pavel Mamaev
We will remind that the verdict of the court, which was held in may of 2019, Kokorin and Mamaev for participating in two brawls in Moscow was 1 year and 6 months and 1 year and 5 months of prison each.
Contract 28-year-old Kokorin (48 matches for the Russian national team 12 balls) with Zenit over the summer (say, the forward signed a new contract with Spartak), and agreement Mamaev (15 matches for the national team), which is the day of liberation turned 31, with the “Krasnodar” is valid until the end of December 2019, but the club intends to terminate the contract.
Football rumor already sends the author the fastest goal in the national team of Russia Kokorin for FC “Sochi” and subject interest to Mamaev allegedly show Samara “wings of the Soviets”.
