Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov opened two of the weapons factory
The oligarchs Igor Kolomoisky and Gennady Bogolyubov became the ultimate beneficiaries of companies “target-M” and “Rokit-M”, are engaged in the manufacture of weapons and ammunition.
This is reported by ekonomichna Pravda, referring to a Single Gosreestr legal entities.
Thus, the two companies was recently – January 20, 2020. Plus they are located in Western Ukraine, while their addresses are two other companies Kolomoisky – “NPK-Galichina” and “Neftekhimik Carpathian”.
Speaking more, LLC “target-M” was at the city of Drohobych, Borislav str., 82 (Lviv region). At the same address was “NPK-Galichina” Kolomoisky.
In turn, LLC “Rokit-M” was registered at the address: Simferopol, St Maydanskaya, 5 (Ivano-Frankivsk region). The same address was “Naftokhimik Prykarpattya”, among the ultimate beneficiaries of which is Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov.
It is noted that according to the register, among the founders of the company “Rokit-M” – “GREY FOX INTERNATIONAL LLC” (Florida, USA, the contribution to the statutory Fund — UAH 1000) and also mentioned “Naftokhimik Prykarpattya” (a contribution to the authorized capital — UAH 9000).
Therefore the ultimate beneficial owners (controllers): Gennady Bogolyubov (Kiev), Alexei Boinis (Kiev, Ukraine), Svetlana Delhi (Israel), Yuriy Kiperman (SMT Kozin, Kyiv region), Igor Kolomoisky (Geneva, Switzerland), Korf Mordechai Judas (Miami beach, USA), Eugene Krichevsky (Kiev), Leiber Uriel of Zvi (Miami beach, USA), Zachary Mace (Geneva, Switzerland), O. Mace (the Shen of Bougeries, Switzerland) and Dmitri Poteshman (Netanya, Israel).
Based on data from the media, Mordechai Korf and Uriel Zvi Leiber together with Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov in the Chancery court of the state of Delaware (USA) are the co-defendants at the suit of the state of PrivatBank on charges of money laundering and misappropriation of 622.8 million dollars belonging to depositors of PrivatBank in Ukraine.
As for the size of the Charter capital of LLC “Rokit-M”, it is 10 000 UAH, date of completion — 29.07.2020.
The activity includes the manufacture of weapons and ammunition (main) activity of intermediaries who spetsializiruyutsya in trade of other goods, and maintenance of security systems. the head of the company is Igor Pankiv.
But among the founders of the “target-M” – “GREY FOX INTERNATIONAL LLC” (Florida, USA, the contribution to the authorized capital — 5 000 UAH) and “NPK-Galichina” (the contribution to the authorized Fund of 45,000 USD).
With regard to the ultimate beneficial owners, that they are the same as the firm “Rokit-M”. the authorized capital amounts to 50 000 hryvnia, and the activities are the same as in OOO “Rokit-M”.