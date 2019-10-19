Kolomoisky denies threats to the head of the basketball Federation because of the loss of the team where his son plays
Igor Kolomoisky
The oligarch Igor Kolomoysky denies the threat the head of the basketball Federation Mikhail Brodsky and President of the club “Prometheus” Vladimir Dubinsky because of the loss of the team “Dnepr”, where he plays his son. Screenshots of correspondence with Brodsky and Dubinsky he sent to the editor of the Censor.NO.
The publication notes that in correspondence with Kolomoisky the head of the FBI the name “Valera” is a reference to Valery Kondratyev, President of BC “Dnepr”. Kolomoisky and Brodsky exchanged remarks on the progress of the match. Brodsky insists that the refereeing was objective.
Further correspondence Igor Kolomoisky and President of BK “Prometheus” Vladimir Dubinsky.
Later, the screenshots correspondence with Kolomoisky sent to the editor, the head of the FBU Michael Brodsky.
“Some people do not understand that Ukraine is, of course, not Israel, and Switzerland, but not Honduras. No power won’t bring us back in the 90s. At the time I spoke out against interior Minister Kravchenko to stop the lawlessness. And I will not allow Kolomoisky in Ukraine to impose their rules of the game in basketball. And not only in basketball. And Yes, I fear neither him, nor his relations,” said Brodsky in a comment.
The publication notes that “the guelder-rose” referred to in the correspondence, is a cafe that belongs to Brodsky. Kolomoisky visited him on 17 October.
Earlier it was reported that Igor Kolomoisky began to send threatening messages to the President of the basketball Federation of Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky, President of the team “Prometheus” Vladimir Dubinsky and judges after losing a basketball team “Dnepr”, which plays his son, Gregory. This is stated in the document of the basketball Federation.
As a result, the Commission on legal Affairs opened the proceedings due to violations on the part of fans of “Dnepr” during the game on October 14 in the river.
The match ended with a score of 67-60 in favor of the team “Prometheus”