Kolomoisky has no doubt that he will return PrivatBank
December 28, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The oligarch Igor Kolomoysky expects soon to regain control of “PrivatBank”.
As reported NO he said this during an interview to a journalist of the project “Schema”Michael Weaver.
Over time, when you returned, your business can never lose. In court cases you win.
— And when was that Poroshenko, which of my businesses lost?
— When was Poroshenko, you were not in the country and you lost “PrivatBank”.
You about business, right? Well, the banks lost. Well, not yet returned, but soon returned.
— Do you think you will return?
— Do not even doubt it.
— It is through the courts?
— Not through the courts, and lawfully, as required by law.
— Tell, please, why then …
— That, believe me, justice will prevail. How would the IMF do not beat your head against the wall, the laws of thought, something told me, it’s all empty nonsense.