Kolomoisky has predicted a sharp fall of the hryvnia
Petro Poroshenko, the former President of Ukraine, National Bank of Ukraine is preparing a counter-revolution.
Now the hryvnia to the dollar and the Euro artificially strengthened, but the fall rate of the Ukrainian currency may reach 30 UAH for 1 USD. This Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky on August 30 said in an interview to the edition “Censor.NO.”
The journalist asked Kolomoisky on the hryvnia, which is now slowly being strengthened. The oligarch said that the artificial strengthening of the hryvnia involved the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.
According to Kolomoisky, the former head of the state in collusion with the former head of the NBU Valeria Gontareva instructed the national Bank to artificially strengthen the hryvnia. This is done despite the fact that foreign trade balance is negative.
They lay under the September-October time bomb. When the rate will jump to 30 UAH for 1 USD, this will blame a new government. The foreign trade balance is negative. In 2018, it was minus 10 billion, this year will not be less. As in this balance it is possible to increase the rate of the national currency? The question is that no currency, and you reduce its rate. They, thus, lay the bomb under the new government, which is still there. And I think everybody else is stupid and don’t understand what they are doing. It will have to be in prison, — said Kolomoisky.
The oligarch said that Gontareva though yet is not related to NBU, but manages a financial controller from London.