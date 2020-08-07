Kolomoisky has rejected charges of the USA — Korrespondent.net
In the States a businessman accused of embezzlement and money laundering PrivatBank. Kolomoisky denies everything.
The businessman Igor Kolomoysky denies the US charges of money laundering PrivatBank. The accusations of the Americans, he commented on Friday, August 7, the Ukrainian truth.
“All investments in the US were made from its own funds received in 2007-2008, the transaction with Evraz and income of other businesses that were stored in PrivatBank. Everything else is categorically rejected,” said he.
Nacionalinis USA Kolomoisky accused of embezzling and laundering billions of dollars PrivatBank.
In this case the US decided to confiscate two buildings Kolomoisky, the market value of which is $ 70 million.
