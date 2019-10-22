Kolomoisky said about the possible revival of FC “Dnepr”
Igor Kolomoisky
The Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky said that next season the football club “Dnepr”, which even in 2015, played in the final of the Europa League, it is likely to continue to exist, reports the Internet-the edition “My city”.
Kolomoisky has raised the question when “Dnepr”, which until recently was compete with the giants of Ukrainian football, Shakhtar and Dynamo, and played in the European Cup, we will be able to see on the field.
“I think in the next season”, – said Kolomoisky in an interview.
We will remind, problems at the two-time champion of the USSR and the Cup began in 2016.
First Dnipro several times removed points because of debts to former coach Juande Ramos and his coaching staff.
At the end of the 2016/17 season the club finished in 11th place in the Ukrainian Premier League and were relegated to the First League, but the decision of the UEFA the club was demoted to the Second League.
Since the 2018/19 season, the club was denied the professional status of the athletes started playing in the Amateur championship.
However, this summer it became clear that the “Dnepr” is not declared for the new season of the championship of Ukraine among Amateur clubs.