Kolomoisky threatened the judges after losing basketball team “Dnepr”, where he plays his son
The oligarch Igor Kolomoisky began to send threatening messages to the President of the basketball Federation of Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky, President of the team “Prometheus” Vladimir Dubinsky and judges after losing a basketball team “Dnepr”, which plays his son, Gregory.
This is stated in the document of the basketball Federation reported NO.
As a result, the Commission on legal Affairs opened the proceedings due to violations on the part of fans of “Dnepr” during the game on October 14 in the river.
The document notes that the head of the FBU Michael Brodsky said about the violation of the principles of fair play on the part of Bq “Dnepr”. According to his information during and after a meeting of BC “Dnepr” and BC “Prometheus” to Brodsky in Whats app from Igor Kolomoisky began to receive threats against judges of the match and the President of BC “Prometey” V. Dubinsky, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the match and demanded punishment of judges.
Kolomoisky has also received threats on my private number Dubinsky in which he promised “to destroy his personal business.”
The appeal notes that the “Dnepr” plays the son of Igor Kolomoisky – Gregory Kolomoisky and Kolomoyskiy during the match was close with the coach of Bq “Dnepr” Kondratiev that we can assume that it was an attempt to influence the official result of the match.
Earlier it was reported that Kolomoisky has decided to reclaim the magazine “Focus”.
We will remind, in September Kolomoisky had a fight with Shuster live.