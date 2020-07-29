Kolos vigra “battle for UEL”
July 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Naperedodni at the NSC “Olimpiskiy” vdbase fnal the playoffs Ukraïnskoï Prem courier-play, in yakomu sustris shosta I wasima respectively team Ukraïnskoï Prime play – “spike” and “Mariupol”.
Peremoga I putuka in the 2nd round to Play kavali Wrapi zdorov “ear”.
Perche I other half held for perevahy kovalic, nonetheless pidopichni Oleksandr Babych in basic hours Vitali. Ale vzhe in debut pershoho in overtime Denis Antukh scoring a goal, that in resultat I wiww Kolos to qualit L.
At the NSC “Olimpiskiy” Boule prison of about 6 tees. gledaju scho . podkarantinnoy record for clcct oubaali. At a time are allowed zapolnyat of studeni 25%.
Dadamo scho takozh CCB match at present the head coach zbro of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko.