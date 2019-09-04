Komarov’s wife came on the fashion Week in spicy outfit
September 4, 2019
Continued in the capital of the Ukrainian fashion week, where local designers show an incredible collection for spring-summer 2020.
Alexander Kucherenko – 21-year-old TV presenter, model and “Miss Ukraine 2016”, who recently married a traveler Dmitry Komarov.
And it was a real shock for fans, as the stars for two long years, hid their relationship. But recently, the Mosquito has opened details of the personal life, the affair with Sasha, their wedding and wedding.
Fans are amazed at how much time he has concealed the details of his novel and are interested, how is the family life the newly minted spouses.
This time in your profile in Instagram, the model posted a cute photo that was made in the backstage of the Ukrainian fashion Week.