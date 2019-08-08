Komedianta creates an amusing parody of the stars
She has a lot of fans.
Australian comedian and actress Celeste Barber just loves to create parodies of their famous colleagues. Maybe that’s why her page in Instagram signed by almost 6 million people, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lux.fm.
Each new publication of women gathers at least half a million likes, but we believe that it is still too little for such a brilliant man!
In the social network, the Barber, is already parody pictures for model Bella Hadid, socialite Kim Kardashian, singers Halsey (Halsey), Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and many others.
But Celeste’s latest work was a photo exactly-in-exactly repeats the cover of Vogue magazine with supermodel Irina Shayk.
On the original photo ex-girlfriend of Bradley Cooper posing in an orange sweater with huge earrings of white color. Barber did not fully follow Irina’s image, focusing on the Comedy.
Instead of the usual decorations, the actress wore on their ears lids from coffee. In a few hours the picture has collected more than 300 thousand likes and a lot of rave reviews.
And here are some works of Celeste, which will not leave anyone indifferent.