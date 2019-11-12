Konchalovsky secretly married (photo)
53-year-old Russian Director Egor Konchalovsky, who previously said the “FACTS” about his grandfather, secretly married.
This is the first official marriage Konchalovsky. The wife of the Director was 35-year-old lawyer Maria became the mother of his three year old son Timur.
The wedding Konchalovsky and Leonova reporters learned by accident. The couple rings on the ring fingers attended the premiere of Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Sin.”
And they came to the premiere with Yegor’s mother — Natalia Arinbasarova, which live in the same house. Say, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law get along well.
In addition, the former lover of Lyubov Tolkalina and Egor, who bore him a daughter, speaks very well about Leonova. Konchalovsky and Tolkalina has been together for 20 years, but never formalized the relationship.
Recall that in January of this year, the father Egor, Andrey Konchalovsky and Julia Vysotskaya was married.
