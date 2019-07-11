Konoplyanka is nowhere to train: “Schalke” will not admit to training with the first team

| July 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Коноплянке негде тренироваться: "Шальке" не допускает к тренировкам с основной командой

The leading football team of Ukraine Yevhen Konoplyanka was not present at the shooting of the team photo of the players, “Schalke 04” where the coach of the Germans David Wagner explained the situation for the winger.

“He is working individually. The fact that Eugene wants to keep in shape and looking for a new club,” – quoted coach Twitter Thomas T.

Earlier, athletic Director “cobalt” Jochen Schneider also confirmed that the services of Eugene * Schalke are not interested and the winger is looking for a new club.

Ukrainians actively see off Fenerbahce, however, according to local press, the management of the Istanbul club is in doubt in the transfer of Konoplyanka.

Last season, the Ukrainian took part in 21 match, the teams in all competitions, scoring the only goal and making 2 assists.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.