Konoplyanka is nowhere to train: “Schalke” will not admit to training with the first team
The leading football team of Ukraine Yevhen Konoplyanka was not present at the shooting of the team photo of the players, “Schalke 04” where the coach of the Germans David Wagner explained the situation for the winger.
“He is working individually. The fact that Eugene wants to keep in shape and looking for a new club,” – quoted coach Twitter Thomas T.
Earlier, athletic Director “cobalt” Jochen Schneider also confirmed that the services of Eugene * Schalke are not interested and the winger is looking for a new club.
Ukrainians actively see off Fenerbahce, however, according to local press, the management of the Istanbul club is in doubt in the transfer of Konoplyanka.
Last season, the Ukrainian took part in 21 match, the teams in all competitions, scoring the only goal and making 2 assists.