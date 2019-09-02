Konoplyanka was a player of “Shakhtar” (photos)
One of the leaders of the national team of Ukraine midfielder Yevhen Konoplyanka, who on September 29, will be 30 years old, the last day of the transfer window in Ukraine signed a contract for three years with Shakhtar Donetsk, who will start in the Champions League.
Yevhen Konoplyanka and the General Director of “Shakhtar” Sergei Palkin after signing the contract
Let me remind you that the pupil Kirovohrad football leaned on the legionary of bread in 2015 after the “Dnepr” played in the Europa League final against Sevilla (2:3). It was in the Spanish club, the midfielder moved in summer of 2015. But a year later Konoplyanka who won the t-shirt of Sevilla the Europa League, had to change soccer registration for the German Schalke (for 12.5 million euros). But a solid player the player failed to become and in Germany (last season — just one goal and one assist in 13 League games of the country), although his track record is the title of Vice-champion of the Bundesliga-2017/2018.
The national team of Ukraine Yevhen Konoplyanka has played 82 matches and scored 21 goals. Monday, September 2, the player arrived at the camp of the “yellow-blue” to prepare for the qualifying match of Euro 2020, against Lithuania (7 September in Vilnius) and friendly match with Nigeria (September 10 in the river).
Together with Eugene, who missed this season a single minute in the Ukraine will move his wife Victoria and two children — 4-year-old Zlata and 2-year-old Damir.
Yevhen Konoplyanka with children
