Konstantin Meladze changed the Vera Brezhneva Erica Herceg? All the details of a new scandal
The network does not cease the rumors about the breakup of a pair of bright show business — composer Konstantin Meladze and singer Vera Brezhneva. They write that the actress has left from the producer at the beginning of August. The reason is called his new novel. Constantine allegedly cheating on Faith with a member of the group “VIA Gra”, the sexy blonde Erica Herceg. This is reported by media, citing anonymous sources.
The proof referred to the fact that Brezhnev removed joint photo with Instagram and its a sad post. In fact the last of the pair was published on 11 may. Then Faith explained why not congratulated her husband with a birthday within the network. The singer said that he prefers to do personally, and not on public display.
Responded to Brezhnev and the “proof” of her husband’s infidelity. She spoke sharply over the gap. In a comment on Instagram asked her, could be cause for sadness rumors that her husband Konstantin Meladze indifferent to the current soloist of “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg. Also fans have noticed that this behavior of her husband could provoke a “guest marriage”.
Vera Brezhnev responded harshly: “Guest marriage? What are you talking about? – What in your minds?”.
Responded to the rumors of the affair with Meladze and Director Erica Herceg.
“These rumors appear, I think, against a huge number of people. It’s like constantly worn out joke, and completely irrelevant. Konstantin Meladze is the producer of the group “VIA Gra”, in which Erica Herceg sings for six years. Of course, there is no question about a personal relationship with Erica Constantine never was, and never will be”, — said Daria.
Konstantin has not commented on the rumors. On his page in Instagram he just announced a new clip of “Lobal”. Perhaps the rumors of the affair decided to warm up deliberately to attract attention to your new job “VIA-gra”.
Recall, Eric Herceg became part of the updated group “VIA Gra” six years ago. With Constantine she had warm business and friendly relations. Now, together with Erica in the group are Olga and Ulyana Muganskaya Senecca replaced in 2018 Anastasia Kozhevnikov.
Brezhnev and Meladze for a long time concealed his affair. They played a secret wedding in Italy at the end of 2015.
the wife of his brother Valery Meladze. Albina dzhanabaeva decided to develop his career without the help of a relative.
NEWNO Erica Herceg has posed naked for a men’s magazine. The girl confessed that for the sake of participation in the group has lost almost 30 kg.
