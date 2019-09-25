Konstantin Meladze showed the main woman in his life — and it’s not Vera Brezhneva
The family of Konstantin and Valery Meladze reunited at the same table. The brothers had good reason to put aside work — the birthday of your mom. Composer and singer gathered with family in the restaurant at the festival in honor of the birthday girl.
Constantine showed a family portrait with her parents: Nellie and Akacievej Shot Konstantinovich, his sister Liana and brother Valeri. The producer admitted that mom’s birthday is the most important day of the year.
“Today is one of the most important and happiest days of the year. Birthday of our mother. Wherever we were,this day we always get together,” Constantine said.
Valery also shared a family photo and joked that his mother’s holiday was nice. “Today we were obedient children. Behave decently, and most importantly, good to eat” — quipped Valery.