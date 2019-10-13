Konstantin Meladze spoke for the first time on the topic of pregnancy Vera Brezhneva
Spouse of the singer Vera Brezhneva music producer Konstantin Meladze, known for his collaboration with his brother Valery Meladze group “Viagra” and answered questions about his wife’s pregnancy. We will remind that last time fans of the singer began to suspect that she is in “interesting position”, says “the TV Program.about”.
In particular, in the program “You wouldn’t believe!” Constantine admitted that now his wife has a very busy schedule, but because they are practically not seen at home. Often he sees Faith on the TV screen.
As for pregnancy Brezhneva, then Meladze assured — his wife is not expecting a child. At least, if this were so, he would know about it. He also noted that Faith is not even a rounded belly, but because he wondered where could such gossip.
“I know that my wife’s busy schedule. I came to see what she’s been doing for the last two months. And what about the pregnant wife would say so. If it was an addition to the family, it would be noticeable or for me or for Faith. You can see that her belly no”, — said Konstantin Meladze.
Recall that recently in the Network appeared the information that Meladze changes Vera Brezhnev with the soloist of “Viagra” Erica. Brezhnev even wrote about this in his microblog, jokingly noting that her husband often walk to Herceg.
Later, Vera confessed that this post was a joke. She also drew attention to the fact that such publications she necessarily agrees with her husband.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in early October, the soloist of group “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg has faced a wave of rumors about his allegedly began the affair with producer Konstantin Meladze, husband of the former participants of the team of Vera Brezhneva. So, a number of secular media said that the singer and producer supposedly share not only a working relationship, in support, cited the news from the Instagram of the blonde from the “Golden composition”: Brezhnev-de has removed all joint photo with her husband.
