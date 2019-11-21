Korean billionaire publicly apologized for the daughter Majorca
November 21, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The girl, with drooping head, the daughter of the head of billionaire Korean Airlines Cho Hyun-Ah.
December 5, 2014, when the plane prepared to take off, she delayed the flight by 20 minutes due to the fact that the flight attendant brought her a macadamia nut in the plate and in the package! Quarreling, she has made the removal of flight attendants from the flight.
The father put his own daughter in front of people and publicly declared:
“I apologize to you for what I failed to properly educate my daughter”.
Which of our oligarchs did ?