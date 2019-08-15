Korean bodybuilder is striking in its body the whole world!

August 15, 2019
Sung-Chul is the most popular bodybuilder from Seoul.

However, the young man immediately began to pursue the case. He was fascinated by the dances, however, due to the slim shape the guy is often criticized and attacked.

Deciding to deal with them, sung-Chul discovered a new passion, bodybuilding, and plunged into his head.

He gained fifteen pounds of muscle mass and now in South Korea is considered one of the most popular athletes.

However, the question remains, if he uses drugs?
Sung-Chul says no, but participates only in the competition without doping tests.

Well, we can only guess!

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.