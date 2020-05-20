Korean club will be severely punished for placing sex dolls in the championship match (updated)
Club Korean K League Seoul can be punished for using sex dolls that was posted in the store advertising for adults in the stands during the match against the “Kwangju” (1:0).
We will remind that all matches of the championship of South Korea because of the pandemic coronavirus are without the fans. However, the capital club have decided to artificially fill a void in the stands.
It is noted that some of the mannequins were even advertising porn sites.
The South Korean football League will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the club. This matter was considered at the disciplinary meeting, reports Yonhap.
The club is waiting for a big fine or the removal of 5 or more points, the newspaper notes. Update. The disciplinary Committee of the championship Korea fined Seoul 100 million won (81,4 thousand dollars.) for the use of sex dolls in the stands, reports “Soviet sport”.
“The disciplinary Committee has decided to take tough disciplinary action given the seriousness of the incident which insulted the fans and family, as well as to prevent similar incidents in the future, reads the statement of the League. Club made a serious mistake, not removing the doll when he had enough time before the start of the game.”