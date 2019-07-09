Korean got “shape of dreams” thanks to the TV series
A fun way to combine pleasant and useful.
Many of us love in the evening to stock up on packets of biscuits or a tray of sandwiches and spend time watching your favorite show. Such activities are not too beneficial to the figure, especially if it happens regularly. To change the concept of these hits girl from South Korea. Thanks to the beloved TV series from Netflix her, on the contrary, managed to lose weight, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to bigpicture
Instead of watching a favorite channel, lying on the sofa, a young Korean woman decided to follow the twists and turns of plots of TV shows in the fitness club. The girl combined the pleasant with the useful and also saved. She watched movies during the training using a smartphone and free Wi-Fi your gym. Therefore, it does not pay the service provider that watching the video would cost her dearly.
Lover of TV series are not particularly zealous, but still paid to physical exercises at least 20 minutes a day. The emphasis of the exercise the girl did on burning calories cardio exercise, sometimes including the programme also works with the rod.
I usually choose the treadmill or stationary bike. I was so comfortable, because the phone can be placed on a stable surface while I puffed on it and watched favorite TV series.
For the first six months of such active hits, she managed to lose 10 pounds. Regardless of the feeling of wellbeing, the girl went to a fitness club and watched the next series, completing your own training program.
Some time later the girl woke up interest in various techniques that help to bring the figure in order, and it has increased the time spent in the room with 20 minutes to hours and in some cases even to two. So she said goodbye over the next six months with ten kilograms and does not intend to stop there.
Now Korean is not in need of motivation with TV series — she happily goes every day to the fitness club to close a little more to the shape of your dreams.
I understand that exercise is not traumatic experiences that I experienced throughout my school years. The decision to exercise was encouraging, and I am constantly motivated by the results that I have consistently worked for in the gym or with a barbell.
If the Korean just wanted to be graceful, the resident of the UK the extra weight had to lose in order to feel the joy of motherhood. So is it worth to wait for the pounds will be a serious problem or it is better not to run ourselves and to keep in shape?