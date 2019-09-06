Korean Prodigy: how did the boy who started talking at 4 months?
1962. Simple Korean family gained a new member of the family was born a boy Kim UN-Yong. This child was no different from the others, when suddenly in the third month of his life, he has started to walk! The fourth spoke. Parents were happy such an incredible success of their son and predicted a great future for the child. And so it happened, once he made the Guinness book of records. Kim UN-Yong is considered the smartest person in the world — his IQ was as much as 210 points.
At 8 months the baby would be easy to solve math problems. In two years he already knew and was fluent in Korean, Japanese, English and German. 4-year old boy was invited to study at Hanyang University and 7 years at the University of Colorado. So UN-Yong lived 10 years in the States and worked at NASA.
Kim then decided to go back to their country. The guy that plowed like a robot and could not relax from annoying glory, the result is depression. Therefore, he decided to return and start living like ordinary people. Received a certificate of graduation and enrolled in University in a different specialty. However, UN-Yong is not allocated and passed to the program as well as all.
Now he became a Professor and lecturer at several universities. He lives a normal life and enjoys it.