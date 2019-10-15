Korogi technique lifts the cheeks, removes puffiness and sagging!
In Japan the technique of Korugi very famous and really allows you to quickly achieve the desired result.
The technique is based on pressure on the facial bones and the periosteum. Proper study of the problem areas tightens the skin and forms a tiny oval face, which the people of Japan is considered attractive.
Japanese massage Karogi for face
Technique was developed by Chiyo Hayashi is a specialist in bone diseases. Information about this technique in his book on the adjustment of the position of the facial bones. Hayashi argues that when properly exposed to the bones of the face are able to adjust their position, to get rid of puffiness, improve skin elasticity, lift the cheeks, eliminate a double chin and to give the skin a healthy color.
In addition, the technique helps in the fight against osteoporosis, and this is one of the main reasons for changes of the skeleton with age.
When performing self-massage, you must follow a few rules:
- the correctness of all movements can be tracked with the help of a mirror;
- avoid skin exposure to the face, left bruises;
- to reduce friction you can use massage oil.
1. Raise the cheekbones and cheeks
All manipulations are performed by the phalanges, which are developing the zygomatic bone, for this:
- place your fists at the cheek bones under the cheeks and pull much skin up;
- after five seconds, relax your muscles;
- repeat the pulling motion twice.
Exercise should be performed sitting at a Desk, elbows on its surface.
The weight of the head provides optimum resistance to the muscles, and for greater resistance, you can slightly tilt your head forward.
2. Tightens cheeks
For this exercise it is necessary to use large fingers, their joints to do the following:
1. to lock arms and place them on the cheeks, below the pad of the thumb of the right hand was located under the inner corner of the left eye;
2. a little pressed fingers to the skin, begin to move them in the direction of the ear, as if pushing the cheekbones. Especially need to work on the top of the cheekbones. You need a total of three approach;
3. place thumbs behind earlobes, click and drag to the base of the neck. Repeat three times;
4. fingertips “scratched” the surface of the cheeks, going from the Central part of the face to the ears. Not worth much to put pressure on the skin, if done correctly, you will feel the stretching of the facial muscles.
For each side you need to make six of such movements;
5. to drain lymph smoothly down with your fingers from the fossa behind the ear to the sides of the neck.
3. Get rid of double chin
Exercise should be performed, utilizing the area between the second knuckles of ring and middle fingers. Need to do the following:
1. cover the Central part of the chin and pull it down;
2. stroll through the eight main points on the facial contour, starting from the center of the chin and ending with the area near the ears;
3. slightly pinching the skin, make a few sliding motions on the eight points on the jaw line. Each side needs to be done in two approaches.
The massage is recommended to perform three to five times a week.