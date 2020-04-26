Korolev promised to reduce gas prices for Ukrainians
The head of Board NAK “Naftogaz Ukraine” Andrew KOBOLEV said that gas price for the population, which in April fell 15% to continue to decline in the coming months.
As said Kobolyev in an interview with TV channel “Ukraine 24” starting in January 2020, the price of gas for households has fallen by 38%.
“We expect that in the following months the price of gas will also be reduced. It is difficult to predict how the market is now surprising many analysts and we are surprised. We recently saw a negative price of oil in the United States. It was a short episode, but he had a place, it is unprecedented. We can therefore expect that the price of gas on European markets in may will be slightly lower,” — said the head of Board of “Naftogaz”.
KOBOLEV said that Ukraine has accumulated record volumes of gas in storage by 4 billion cubic meters more than last season. He noted that in the future the heating season, Naftogaz plans to use the excess gas pumped into storage in preparation for the negotiating process with “Gazprom”.
“We have been preparing for a potential gas crisis and therefore created an additional supply of gas. At the beginning of the season was more than 21 billion cubic meters of gas,” — said KOBOLEV.
The head of “Naftogaz” said that now the company is working to increase capacity of oil storage in Ukraine, and this can be used neftetransport system of “Naftogaz”.
“But here faced a problem about which we have informed the Ministry of Finance and hope for their understanding. In order to provide storage services, we need to obtain the permission of the customs bonded warehouse. Because most of this oil in the future be stored in Ukraine will not” — said Kobolyev.
The official said that the interest of suppliers of Urals oil at the storage service of “Naftogaz” it is necessary to give them the opportunity not to pay VAT. This, according to KOBOLEV, will help to attract more customers and additional revenue.
“According to preliminary calculations, the income of 1-3 million dollars per month. I think it is worth the hassle. And we hope for your understanding, as Minister, and the government”, — said the head of “Naftogaz”.
KOBOLEV also said that, despite the reduction in oil consumption in the world and the reduction of gas transit volumes through Ukrainian GTS, the Russian “Gazprom” pays for transit in full volume.