Kosmonavtika Russian Serov ridiculed for Ukrainian missiles in space

| July 11, 2019 | News | No Comments

Российскую космонавтку Серову высмеяли за украинские снаряды в космосе

Implausible fakes Russian Deputy Elena Serova ridiculed

Internet users are actively discussing the next “stuffing” of Putin’s propaganda. Recently cosmonaut and state Duma Deputy Yelena Serova expressed his point of view about the war in the Donbass.

According to the official, she saw how the Ukrainian army killed civilians Donbass, writes “Диалог.UA”.

She stated in the meeting hall of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

According to ally, Putin, while on Board the International space station, she was at the window saw Ukrainian missiles killed civilians in the East of Ukraine.

Such a statement provoked a strong reaction among users of networks:

Российскую космонавтку Серову высмеяли за украинские снаряды в космосе

Российскую космонавтку Серову высмеяли за украинские снаряды в космосе

Российскую космонавтку Серову высмеяли за украинские снаряды в космосе

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.