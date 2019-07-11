Kosmonavtika Russian Serov ridiculed for Ukrainian missiles in space
Implausible fakes Russian Deputy Elena Serova ridiculed
Internet users are actively discussing the next “stuffing” of Putin’s propaganda. Recently cosmonaut and state Duma Deputy Yelena Serova expressed his point of view about the war in the Donbass.
According to the official, she saw how the Ukrainian army killed civilians Donbass, writes “Диалог.UA”.
She stated in the meeting hall of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
According to ally, Putin, while on Board the International space station, she was at the window saw Ukrainian missiles killed civilians in the East of Ukraine.
Such a statement provoked a strong reaction among users of networks: