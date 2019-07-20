Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in connection with a call on interrogation in the Hague (PHOTO)

Partially recognized Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj on Friday resigned. The statement he read out at the Cabinet meeting posted on his page in Facebook, reports TASS.

“I want to tell you that today I made the decision to resign. I resigned because summoned to the Special court for war crimes in Kosovo in the Hague as a suspect. The honor of the Prime Minister and the state needs to be saved, therefore, come to an interrogation by a private person, not the Prime Minister”, – he said.

Haradinaj added that the government is to perform its functions. He also expressed the hope that the President, in the period determined by law will appoint new elections.

In his speech he also indicated that he considers incorrect to compromise with Serbia, disagreed with the position of the international community, demanding to cancel imposed his Cabinet a 100-percent duties on Serbian goods.

The President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci said that he respects the decision of the Prime Minister of the unrecognized education to resign. “Unfortunately, I learned that the Special court has invited for questioning the Prime Minister, Ramush Haradinaj, as well as with several other former officers of the “Kosovo Liberation army”.

From media I also became aware of the decision Haradinaj to resign. I respect his decision, and as President I assure you that I will act on my constitutional and legal powers, which the citizens of Kosovo will be promptly informed,” Thaci wrote in Facebook.

According to him, “he believes in the purity of the fighters of the “Kosovo Liberation army” and their “high moral values”.

The President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Chairman of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik held an emergency meeting in connection with the resignation of Haradinaj. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of defence of Serbia Aleksandar Wulin, head of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Serbia nebojša stefanović, the Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric and Secretary General of the office of the President Nikola Selaković. On Saturday the President of Serbia will make a statement on the resignation of Haradinaj.

Ramush Haradinaj served as Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo from December 2004 to March 2005. The second time he took office in September 2017.

About 20 witnesses, both Serb and Albanian – was secretly questioned in the case of Ramush Haradinaj in the investigation of his involvement in the crimes during the war, reported the Serbian newspaper Blic, citing its own sources.

The publication reports that the case, which Haradinaj resigned as Prime Minister of the unrecognized Kosovo, is being investigated for several months. For the safety of witnesses interrogations took place in complete secrecy, the testimony gathered in Belgrade and throughout Kosovo – as in the North of the territory populated by Serbs, and in southern areas predominantly populated by Albanians.

On the establishment of the special court was announced in 2016, he had to start working in 2018. To ensure the independence of the work of the legal authorities it was decided to place in the Hague. The court will investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity, including genocide. However, it will operate according to Kosovo laws, and this means that the Tribunal will not wear the international, and national character.

Previously, the Kosovo media reported that the Prosecutor of the Special court for war crimes in Kosovo intends to indict the leadership of the unrecognized Republic, including its leader Hashim thaçi, the speaker of Parliament, Kadri Veseli, Prime Minister Haradinaj, his brother Daut Haradinaj and another 60 former militants of the “Kosovo Liberation army” allegations of crimes committed against Serbs, Roma and Albanians between 1998 and 2000.

Specialized court of Ukraine is investigating more than 500 murders of Serbs after the year 2000, as well as a number of ordered political killings in Kosovo.

The process in the Hague will be the third Haradinaj. Earlier, the international criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) suspected ex-Premier and one of the former commanders of the “Kosovo Liberation army” that he “was the leader of the criminal community and, along with accomplices responsible for the murder, torture and cruel treatment, a violation of the laws or customs of war”, demanding to sentence him to 20 years in prison.

However, Haradinaj has twice been acquitted. ICTY judges found no evidence of his guilt, but acknowledged that the process “took place in a climate of witness intimidation”.