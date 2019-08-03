Kourtney Kardashian admired figure in the dress combination
Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most inactive Instagram sisters. It is not so often posting selfies, working time and family archives. She also rarely indulges subscribers collections of images. The only exception is the footage from the shooting. A few hours ago she decided to rectify the situation – in his 40-year-old businesswoman appeared several images that share a cheerful yellow hue. Series of photos she signed.
The photo that Courtney published, is how she and her daughter Penelope. Got there and the items are yellow, which inspire the star.
So what are the things offers to carry Courtney in that shade? The star tried on a luxurious silk dress in underwear style with thin spaghetti straps, leotard with short top and high-waisted bottoms, knitted dress shirt (by the way, these dresses at the peak of popularity among celebrities). Baby Penelope tried light fluffy dress with ruffles and a bright yellow top.
It should be noted that yellow is really in trend. And the other sisters from the famous teleserye also love him. For example, Kylie made himself a bright yellow manicure. While Kim and Kendall have as vivid of detail. Probably girls because of his love, because it is very becoming to brunettes!