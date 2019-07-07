Kourtney Kardashian on keto diet looks awesome as ever

Kourtney Kardashian, like all her sisters, resorting to different techniques to preserve the beauty and maintain the form. Recently she appeared in the swimsuit, showing the result of weight loss.

Кортни Кардашьян на кето-диете выглядит как никогда круто

For many 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, like all women of her family, is not only a style icon but also an inspiration. Courtney is always trying to keep your body in good shape and practicing different ways to lose weight.

And while Emily Ratajkowski publishes Nude photographs, Courtney shares his pictures mixed bathing her brand Inamorata Woman, noting the Instagram account of the model. In the photo, the representative of the clan Kardashian-Jenner posing in a red Thong bikini, showing off a thin waist and firm Breasts.

Earlier, Kardashian said that now sits on the keto diet, and admitted that he had never looked so beautiful.

Feature of keto diets is that the body switches from burning carbohydrates for processing fat. Ketogenic system is one of the most effective methods and does not expose the body to stress.

