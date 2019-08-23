Kourtney Kardashian shone in a white jumpsuit with feathers
Kourtney Kardashian recently, a lot of attention to the family. Together with the children she went to Portofino, where fans were sending “greetings” in the form of funny photos with the younger generation and alluring in swimsuits. Also the eldest of the sisters in full PR its new project – a hat that will help to restore hair after scorching rays of the sun.
And now beauty is back to normal for her duties as mistress of the Wellness portal and glamorous images. She has published several photos where he appeared in a white jumpsuit, corset which is covered with feathers. Complement the bow stilettos and a small clutch bag. Hair gathered in a high bun for a one – brand makeup all the sisters with expressive Straubing and sweeping eyebrows.
On one of the frames she’s looking at the camera with a seductive smile, and the second fun waves. “Su*ka came back,” she wrote jokingly under the gallery. Fans began to discuss how luxurious it looks and she was their beloved sister, and her image is just divine.